Paris Police Report For Tuesday, November 28

Joel Bowers

An officer noticed a vehicle on the Paris Police Department lawn near the Trail de Paris Tuesday morning at 2:45. It appeared to have been in an accident. The officer talked with the driver, Joel Bowers, who appeared to be disoriented and was only partially dressed. After Bowers was confirmed not to need medical attention, the officer determined that he was intoxicated. A partially consumed bottle of an alcoholic beverage was in the vehicle. He placed Bowers under arrest for DWI, and Bowers had a previous conviction for DWI, so the officer enhanced the charge to DWI Second.

Alexander D. Fuller | Lovie Laishon Williams

A theft occurred Monday night at 11:34 at a retailer in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. Officers stopped a vehicle’s description in the 3000 block of Lamar. Police contacted the two suspects, Jazztavion Alexander D. Fuller and Lovie Laishon Williams, and found they had over 200.00 dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Both were arrested and charged with Theft over 100.00 but less than 750.00. Officers placed both in jail, and Fuller had prior thefts.

Jorge Villarreal

Last Friday at 11:39 pm, an officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of Clarksville on a security check. They made contact with Jorge Villarreal, who had possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and placed in jail without incident.

Monday night at 10:36, an individual left his vehicle unlocked and the keys inside it at a business in the 2500 block of N. Main while he stepped inside the company. Suspects entered and stole his keys, then left in another vehicle.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 80 calls for service ending Monday, November 27.