Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)

Jerome Everidge Tennon

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Sep 19).