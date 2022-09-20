cypress basin hospice
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Lamar County Head Start Celebrates Grandparents

Pictured left to right: Della Leonard, Ky’Zen Alberty, and Nicole Hearn.
Pictured left to right: Karen Stewart and Holden Hignight.
Pictured left to right: Rhonda Dillard and Kylan Fulbright.
Pictured left to right: Monica Runnels, Mersadies Scales, and Ka’Riyah Mosley

Lamar County Head Start held a brunch recently for their Grandparents and other special guests to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. Students took pictures with their special guests and made a picture frame together for a special keepsake.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     