Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 26)

Cheyenne Yackeshi

Monday night at 9:23, there was a disturbance in the 100-block of NW 33. 09/25 21.23 A white female, Cheyenne Yackeshi, was screaming and cursing at police about trouble with other family members. Officers warned her about her profane and abusive language, she continued, and police arrested her. She refused to give her name and resisted a search by a female jail personnel. Police charged her with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Identify, and Resisting Arrest or Search.

An owner reported a burglary Monday morning at 9:45 in the 300 block of E. Price. The victim was moving from the residence, and sometime in the past 12 hours, someone had taken several items, including a laptop computer and a gaming system. The victim had a possible suspect’s name who had been allowed access to the residence immediately before the theft. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation will continue.

Another burglary of habitation was reported Monday at 6:09 pm in the 900 block of Pine Bluff. The victim believed an ex-roommate had broken into his residence and stolen several items, including a handgun, assorted clothing, and shoes. Also stolen was a large metal “Job Box” and two tracking collars for dogs from the victim’s vehicle. Officers collected physical evidence, and the incident is under investigation.

09/25 1905 Paris Police received a report of a burglary Monday evening at 7:05 in the 500 block of E. Sherman. The victim was working on a residence there and had left tools. The victim returned after twenty-four hours and found that someone had entered through a window and taken a generator, a paint sprayer, a shop vacuum, and copper wire. Officers collected evidence, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made six traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 88 calls for service on Monday (Sep 25).