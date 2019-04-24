Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 24)

Paris Police located a vehicle parked in the roadway in the 100-block of SW 12th Tuesday afternoon at 12:18. The vehicle had been reported as stolen from Denison, Texas. The owner was notified and the investigation continues.

Paris Police met with a victim of a theft Tuesday evening at 6:18 where reportedly, a known suspect had borrowed a vehicle from the complainant about three weeks ago and will not return the vehicle. The victim also advised that he suspects the person of stealing his motorcycle about a month ago in Detroit, Texas. The victim has since recovered the motorcycle. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Apr 23).