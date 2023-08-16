Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 16)

Tuesday morning at 9:32, a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of SE 10th Street stated to a Paris Officer that Monday he worked outside in the heat all day and had gone straight to his bedroom to sleep after work. After waking, he noticed two empty root beer bottles in the toilet and realized someone had entered his home on Monday. A metal can containing $150 in cash and $400 in miscellaneous “antique” coins, a semi-auto pistol, two guitars, and keys were missing. They dusted the residence for latent prints. The victim suggested a potential suspect for police to investigate.

At 10:08 Tuesday morning, a Northeast Texas Auto Task Force member observed a dump trailer parked behind a vacant burnt-down house in the 1500 block of East Washington. During his inspection of the trailer, he determined the owner had reported it stolen in October 2016 to the La Marque Police Department. The investigation is still active.

Tuesday night at 7:59, there was an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon reported. Police briefly spoke with a victim while he was being treated for abrasions to his left elbow in the back of an ambulance. The victim stated that he and his girlfriend had been walking in the 1200 block of West Washington. That is when his girlfriend’s ex-husband approached them in a vehicle, missed hitting him, turned around in the opposite direction, and hit him with the vehicle’s mirror. They are investigating the suspect for Tamper-Fabricate Physical Evidence related to the incident.

The Paris Police Department responded to 77 Calls for Service, Arrested three adults, and made two Traffic Stops.