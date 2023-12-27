Paris Police Report For Wednesday, December 27

Laura Lee Newby

Last Friday morning at 9:39, Paris Officers worked a wanted person in the 100 block of NE 14th Street. Laura Lee Newby, 43, stated that she lived alone and the desired person was not there. Newby gave officers consent to search the residence for the subject. They did not locate the wanted subject, but they did find an assortment of drugs. They obtained a search warrant and booked Newby on two counts: Felony Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Dangerous Drug.

Paris Dispatch received a call of a Robbery in the 700 block of Graham Street Friday night at 9:49. Several Paris Officers responded. They did not locate the suspect. The unharmed clerk-victim stated that she was alone, preparing to close, when a male subject wearing a large wig, a green jacket, and sunglasses entered, brandished a firearm, threatened to shoot her, and requested that she give him whatever money was available. She complied. The subject then left on foot with around $748. Police are reviewing surveillance footage as the investigation continues.

Richard Earl Hill

Saturday at 2:22 pm, a Paris Officer responded to the 2100 block of East Cherry Street in an attempt to serve a Felony Theft Warrant on Richard Earl Hill, 64. The officer talked with a subject, who stated that Hill was not inside the residence but gave the officer consent to enter and search. He was there hiding in a closet. Hill was detained and booked into the Paris Jail for Lamar County Felony Warrant Theft of Property of less than $2,500 with two or More Previous Convictions.

Kerry Ray King

Christmas Eve at 3:32 am, homeless Homeless Kerry Ray King, 43, known to a Paris Officer to have an outstanding Lamar County Felony Warrant, was located in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. King was arrested and booked into the Paris City Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Judgment NISI Capias Warrant.

Tadray Kyaderic Wilson

Christmas morning at 2:22, a Paris Sergeant was patrolling through a parking lot in the 2000 block of South Collegiate Drive and observed one suspicious vehicle turn its lights on and exit the parking lot. He noticed that the second suspect’s vehicle, which had no lights on, was parked and was not running, and a firearm was on the ground. Backup officers arrived, secured the gun, and detained two occupants. They took Tadray Kyaderic Wilson, 21, into custody for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance-THC cartridge. They cited the second subject for Class C Possession Paraphernalia and released them at the scene. Wilson claimed the Glock was on the ground when they arrived. The Glock returned as stolen and was reported to the Paris Police Department last month.

Monday afternoon at 1:42, a victim stated as he drove up to the backside of his building in the 300 block of NE 25th Street, he noticed a male suspect wearing a grey Hoodie and jeans, tying down two wooden stands that he had just stolen from inside his business. The male suspect ran, and the victim attempted to follow him in his truck but lost sight of him. Twenty wall-hanging crosses, valued at $500, were missing, and 60 cans of spray paint, valued at $300, were stolen. The male suspect left his grey Mongoose bicycle and green wagon, which officers placed into evidence.

Christmas evening at 6:54, a victim in the 3000 block of Abbott Lane reported to a Paris Officer that someone had taken his 2005 black Ford Escape from in front of his residence. A local BOLO, Be On The Lookout, was issued. There are no leads.

A Paris Officer responded to the 3000 block of Pride Circle to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle Tuesday at 11:16 am. Someone had entered a victim’s truck and stole his Springfield Hell Cat 9mm handgun, valued at $589, from the console. He was also missing his Apple Air pods, valued at $179. He tried to use the location on the Air pods, but they had already reset them.

Tuesday at noon, a caller located a Smith & Wesson 380 lying in the ditch on the south side of the roadway in the 2200 block of NE Loop 286. A Paris Officer stated the gun appeared someone had thrown it out of a vehicle and skated across the road for a distance. It returned “clear,” was not reported as stolen, and was placed into evidence.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, a business in the 600 block of Bonham Street reported a black male entered the store and purchased a $1.69 bag of Little Dutch Chocolate Chip Cookies with a $20 bill. After the subject left the store, the $20 was determined counterfeit. The manager destroyed the $20 bill due to the small amount involved. A few hours later, the subject returned a second time and attempted to purchase a small bag of Nerds candy. They checked, and the bill indicated counterfeit. They handed the fake $20 back to the man, who went to his vehicle to retrieve a different payment form but fled the scene in a Silver SUV. They provided the car tag to a Paris Officer.

Tuesday evening at 6:16, a victim reported her black Springfield Armory XDE 3.3″ 9mm was missing from her purse after being at a family gathering in the 1700 block of West Houston Street.

Sydney Cowling Ngugen

An Asset Protection Employee Tuesday evening in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue stated that a subject had passed all checkouts with $112 worth of baby food and clothing items. A Paris Officer arrived and arrested Sydney Cowling Nguyen, 58, of Brookston, for shoplifting. Officers enhanced it to Theft Property of less than $2,500 with two or more Previous Convictions after they reviewed her criminal history.

On Tuesday at 10:17 pm, a caller in the 1700 block of Graham Street told a Paris Officer that her Glock .45 was missing from a drawer in her bedroom. She had searched the residence and had also searched outside vehicles and had yet to find the Glock.

A Paris Officer gave a foot chase Wednesday morning at 4:30 after the driver and passenger jumped out of and ran from a vehicle that eventually stopped on NE 25th. The officer initially activated his unit’s overhead lights and sirens in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue to prevent them from traveling without lights. After jumping from the vehicle, the driver continued running, jumping a fence but was soon apprehended. The driver, determined to be a Juvenile, was operating a stolen vehicle. They arrested the Juvenile for Felony Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Evading Arrest, Detention with a Vehicle, and Misdemeanor Evading Arrest. He also had outstanding Paris PD warrants for Credit card or Debit Card Abuse and Burglary of a Vehicle. They transferred him to a Juvenile Detention Center.

Paris Police Department responded to 270 Calls for Service, Arrested 15 adults, and made 22 Traffic Stops over the holiday weekend.