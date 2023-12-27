A Natural Prescription for 2024 – First Day Hikes at Cooper Lake State Park

As I hike the Coyote Run Trail at Cooper Lake State Park, enveloped by post oak trees, my sense of well-being soars, as I am freed from daily stress. This phenomenon, a blend of nature’s beauty and physical activity, is not just a personal revelation but a scientifically supported experience. Immersion in nature, as research and age-old wisdom affirm, rejuvenates the mind, body, and soul!

On our relentless search for health, longevity, and happiness, we might have overlooked the simplest answer – NATURE. Inspired by “The Nature Fix” written by Florence Williams, numerous articles, and scientific papers, I continue to explore how nature positively impacts our health and well-being. Decreased outdoor exposure is linked to ailments such as obesity, ADHD, depression, and vitamin D deficiency. The modern trend of indoor sedentary living has been linked to these and other health issues, contributing to a worrying decline in overall health, despite continued medical advancements.

Nature, however, offers a potent potential remedy. Studies emphasize the unique benefits of nature walks over urban ones. Researchers like Dr. Art Kramer and Dr. Miyazaki highlight how these nature walks boost brain health and lower stress. Liisa Tyrvainen’s work further reveals a correlation between time spent in nature and enhanced mood and cognition. Nature is a natural antidepressant!

The power of nature isn’t limited to physical activity. Experiences of awe, from witnessing a lakeside sunset to dark sky stargazing, can bring profound joy and the feeling of connection to something greater. Texas State Parks, with their diverse and majestic landscapes, are ideal for such awe-inspiring moments.

Cooper Lake State Park caters to various fitness levels with paths like the level Cedar Creek Trail or the more undulating and demanding Coyote Run Trail; to short cement paths that run through our day use areas. We have miles and miles of low-speed park roadways (20 MPH) for those who prefer road biking, plus trails perfect for mountain bikes. Regular visits to these natural settings can significantly boost your mental and physical health. Make activities in nature a habit, creating a better future you!

Joining Cooper Lake State Park in offering these amazing benefits are other awe-inspiring Texas State Parks in our region:

– Atlanta State Park

– Bonham State Park

– Caddo Lake State Park

– Daingerfield State Park

– Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

– Cedar Hill State Park

– Ray Roberts Lake State Park

– Martin Creek Lake State Park

– Purtis Creek State Park

– Lake Tawakoni State Park

– Tyler State Park

Embark on your journey to better health, mood, and happiness with a prescription of nature on January 1st, 2024, at Cooper Lake State Park! Both park units, South Sulphur and Doctors Creek, will host guided and self-guided trail adventures. Most of our other 87 Texas State Park will also host First Day Hikes. Explore, destress, and rejuvenate in these awe-inspiring settings at a Texas State Park. Happy hiking and biking await you in 2024!

Doctors Creek Unit

Monday, January 1 – DC

First Day Self-Guided Hike and or Bicycle Ride! – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek Loops – Want to hike or ride on your own schedule? Try out our trails for your first day hike or ride! **Stop by Headquarters after your hike/ride to pick up your First Day Hike memento while supplies last.

Guided First Day Hike! – 2 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek South Loop – Join us on a First Day guided hike to celebrate the New Year in nature!

South Sulphur Unit

Sunday, January 1 – SS

First Day Self-Guided Hike, Horseback Ride, and or a Bicycle Ride!

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ South Sulphur Trails – Want to hike or ride on your own schedule? Try out our trails for your first day hike or ride! **Stop by Headquarters after your hike/ride to pick up your First Day Hike memento while supplies last.

Guided First Day Hike! – 10 a.m. @ South Sulphur Buggy Whip Equestrian trail – Join us on a First Day guided hike to celebrate the New Year in nature!