Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 13)

4 hours ago

Brittany Rene Dollahite

Authorities arrested Brittany Rene Dollahite, 32, of Paris, on a federal warrant Monday evening. The charge was a weapons violation stemming from a previous arrest where she was found to have narcotics and a weapon. She was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Tracie Lynn Sherrer-Andrew

Paris investigators arrested Tracie Lynn Sherrer-Andrew, 44, of Powderly, at a residence on County Road 12130, in Reno, Tuesday evening. Officers discovered Sherrer-Andrew had methamphetamine. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Aaron Javon McGee

Paris Police arrested Aaron Javon McGee, 25, in the 400-block of NE 35th Tuesday night. It was for a parole violation warrant charging him with assault on a public servant. McGee was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested 11 people Monday (Feb 12).

 

