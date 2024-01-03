Paris Police Report For Wednesday, January 3

Latavious Daytwon Lane

An officer stopped a vehicle Tuesday night at 9:17 in the 700 block of N. Main for defective equipment. They identified the passenger as Latavious Daytwon Lane. Lane had several misdemeanor warrants, and officers took him into custody. In a search incident to arrest, Lane had possession of several different prescription drugs, of which he had no prescription bottles linking the drugs to him. He also had amphetamines, a prescription. A vehicle search revealed a small quantity of marijuana beneath Lane’s seat. Police charged him with the possession of narcotics as well as marijuana.

Destiny Cheyanne Smith

On Tuesday afternoon at 2:34, officers responded to a disturbance in the 2200 block of W. Austin St. They contacted Destiny Cheyanne Smith, who had an active protective order against her forbidding her to be around a victim at the complaint location. Smith also violated the standing order, and they arrested her for Violation of a Protective Order.

An officer received a report Tuesday at 2:21 pm of a burglary in the 300 block of SW 4th. St. The victim stated that an unknown suspect entered the residence through a window and stole a TV and various personal products, including makeup and perfume.

On Tuesday at 2:08 pm, there was a theft report in the 2400 block of N. Main. An individual stole several hundred dollars worth of tools from the business. Video was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 20 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 92 calls for service on Tuesday, January 2.

Captain John T. Bull