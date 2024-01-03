Wednesday’s Sports

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

On Tuesday, the NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for what the league called his “unacceptable conduct” during Sunday’s 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tepper was caught on video throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his open-air suite at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium. The NFL said, “They expect all NFL personnel to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.” In a statement, Tepper said he is “passionate” about his team but regrets his behavior.

NBA

Tuesday

Grizzlies (11-22) 106 – Spurs (5-28) 98

Pelicans (20-14) 112 – Nets (15-19) 85

Thunder (23-9) 127 – Celtics (26-7) 123

Wednesday

Thunder at Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 pm

Nets at Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm

Pelicans at Minneapolis Timberwolves at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Canadiens (16-16-5) 4 – Stars (22-10-4) 3

COLLEGE

Tuesday

NCAAM

Baylor (11-2) 98 – Cornell (10-3) 79

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 10 Texas (13-1) at Lubbock Texas Tec (12-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Houston (9-3) at Manhattan No. 11 Kansas State (13-1) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

No. 23 TCU at Waco Baylor (12-0) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Mt Pleasant Boys’ Basketball

Mt Pleasant (2-0) 56 – Hallsville 46

UIL Spirit State Championships Information

Thursday, January 4

Conference COED, 1A, 2A, 3AD1, 3AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Friday, January 5

Conference 4AD1, 4AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition; 5AD1, 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions

Saturday, January 6

Conference 5AD1, 5AD2 Finals Competition; 6AD1, 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition

A complete schedule is here: https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule.

Tickets: All tickets are $15 per day. To purchase, Click Here.

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alums unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit.