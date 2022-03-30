Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 30)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 25th at 8:51 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that they had left the car unlocked and the keys inside, and police found it in the 1200-block of NE 20th. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400-block of E. Price St at 7:15 Tuesday evening. The victim said that they had been away since Monday (Mar 28) and, upon returning, found the front door unlocked and shattered glass inside the residence. The unknown suspect(s) had thrown a large rock through the kitchen window to gain entry. The victim also reported that a large screen television, a Playstation gaming system, and a handgun were missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Mar 29).