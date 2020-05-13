Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 13)

Julie Justice Stephens

Officials arrested Julie Justice Stephens, 52, of Powderly, at her residence on a felony warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Officers had identified Stephens as a person involved in an altercation at 3:07 am Monday in the 800-block of SW 41st St. Stephens then fled the scene and refused to stop. They later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded an assault in the 100-block of NW 30th St at 6:52 Tuesday afternoon. Reportedly, a 35-year-old male suspect had strangled the 24-year-old victim with his hands during a domestic dispute. Before officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, and the victim did not seek medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

At 9:10 Tuesday morning, Paris Police responded to the 2800-block of Stillhouse Rd about a burglary of a building. Allegedly, someone broke into an office by breaking a window. Once inside, missing was some personal information. The incident is under investigation.

Police met with a victim of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the Emergency Room at PRMC at 12:01 am Wednesday. The victim reported that while walking in about the 200-block of NW 7th St, two males assaulted him and demanded his money. During the assault, one of the males pulled out a large knife and swung it at the victim. The victim received a large laceration to his hand. The suspects then ran away and were last seen entering a vehicle and driving away. The victim then sought medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (May 12).