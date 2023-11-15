Paris Police Report For Wednesday, November 15

Quentence Omar Doolittle

Officers on routine patrol checked a suspicious vehicle in the Wade Park area Tuesday morning at 2:56. They made contact with three individuals, one of whom was Quentence Omar Doolittle. Doolittle had a Red River County warrant for Murder. He was arrested without incident and was booked and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Tuesday morning at 10:50, a victim notified Paris Police of a theft. They had purchased three forklifts from a local business. A private trucking contractor picked up the lifts but never delivered them to the victim, who is in Helotes, Texas. The trucking company told the victim they could not locate the delivery vehicle or the forklifts. They referred the case to the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

Officers recovered a stolen handgun Tuesday at 4:57 pm in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. The reporting party advised that an individual had gotten into their vehicle on Monday evening and asked for a cigarette. The individual had made inappropriate comments to another person in the car, and they ordered them to leave. Later, the owner of the vehicle located a handgun in the back seat. The owner had reported the gun stolen in Alabama. Officers contacted the suspect from the previous incident, who denied ownership. They placed the weapon into evidence, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made 43 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 81 calls for service on Tuesday, November 14.