Mount Pleasant High’s King And Queen Waiting On Christmas

The Mount Pleasant High School Christmas King and Queen are Daniel Adame (ADD-ah-ME) and Johana Perales seniors. Adame and Perales will represent MPHS in the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 pm.

Boots and Bells is at 6:00 pm downtown Mt Pleasant at the Square this Thursday. There will be a live band, courthouse lighting, family activities, and great food. Please be patient with road detours while the city prepares for the event. During the event, Madison southbound traffic will be detoured around Caldwell Park to protect pedestrians.