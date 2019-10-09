Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 9)

Brandon Campbell

Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286 and arrested Brandon Campbell on an outstanding (DWI) warrant for his arrest out of Bowie County. Campbell was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police Officers arrested Hailey Monterrubio in the 200-block of Stone Avenue. Monterrubio had an outstanding Burglary Habitation warrant for her arrest out of Red River County. Monterrubio was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police Officers received a tip of a possible narcotics violation in the 2600-block of North Main. Officers arrested Larry Ollie. Ollie had methamphetamine in his possession. They transported him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested three people the last 24 hour period ending Tuesday (Oct 8).