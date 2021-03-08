Paris Police Report Monday (Mar 8)

Alyssa Haley Thoms

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 20th St at 10:53 last Friday morning for a traffic violation. Out of the three occupants, the driver had traffic warrants, the front passenger had possession of marijuana, and the back passenger, Alyssa Haley Thoms, 29, of Paris, had less than one gram of THC wax. Officers arrested all three and later transferred Thoms to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1100-block of SE 22nd St last Friday afternoon at 1:29 about a hit and run accident. The victim reported that after their son’s ex-girlfriend removed her property from the residence, she entered a Jeep to leave the scene. The Jeep’s driver then sped away and ran over the victim’s foot in the process. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 192 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 7).