Paris Police Report Monday (Sep 21)

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 900-block of N. Main at 10:41 am Saturday. Officers located Danny Ray Ellis, 34, of Paris and found Ellis had a warrant for his arrest. The Lamar County warrant charged Ellis with two counts of violation of a bond or protective order. Ellis was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Sunday morning at 12:00, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave. Reportedly, a 73-year-old male had assaulted his 75-year-old sister. The victim said the suspect had cashed a lottery ticket for her, but only gave her part of the money. The suspect had left the scene before she had called the officers. The victim did not seek medical treatment, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a reporting person via telephone at 2:21 Sunday afternoon about cruelty to animal call. The reporting person reported that they had been driving on the NE Loop and observed someone throwing kittens from a vehicle onto the roadway. The reporting person advised that they knew that one of the kittens died, but at least two others had runoff. Officers did locate one deceased kitten in the 1000-block of NE Loop 286. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 267 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Sep 20).