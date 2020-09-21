Monday’s Sports

Rowdy Lee Swanson

NFL

If you watched, you know the situation. Seven minutes left, and Dallas was behind Atlanta by 15 points. It had been 20 points down and four turnovers in the first quarter. The Cowboys pulled out a win on a last-second 45-yard field goal making the final, Dallas 40-Atlanta 39.

MLB

The Texas Rangers won their game. They beat Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Sunday making them 19-34 for the year. They take to the field at 3:10 today before picking up Diamondbacks Tuesday at 8:10 pm.

The Seattle Mariners are finally getting to go back home to finish their eight-game homestand, starting with Houston. Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest had displaced the Mariners the past five games because of low air quality.

NHL

The Dallas Stars will take to the ice tonight at 7:00 as third in the Central Division and leading the Stanley Cup Series 1-0 going into Game 2. Tampa Bay is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to Dallas 4-1 in Game 1.

COLLEGE

Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20 of Duncan, OK, was a college student at Oklahoma State University. According to officials, Swanson died Thursday after a bull threw him during a rodeo competition in Texas. He competed in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells when he was injured.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday Night’s results

Blue Ridge 63 – Bonham 24

Callisburg 15 – Honey Grove 14

Chisum 75 – Frankston 60

Cooper 32 – Celeste 9

Daingerfield 26 – Elysian Fields 14

DeKalb 22 – Sabine 14

Edgewood 41 – Lone Oak 6

Gilmer 56- Lindale 49

Gladewater 35 – Kilgore 28

Harleton 20 – Harmony 6

Hawkins 50 – Quitman 7

James Bowie 18 – Union Grove 12

Jefferson 49 – Hooks 14

Joaquin 37 – Ore City 0

Leonard 62 – Detroit 20

Liberty-Eylau 24 – Atlanta 7

Pleasant Grove 46 – Silsbee 14

Prairiland 51 – Clarksville 21

Rivercrest 28 – Como-Pickton 12

Spring Hill 25 – Anna 19

Union Hill 62 – King’s 13

Van 35 – Pittsburg 2

White Oak 35 – New Diana 10

Whitewright 35 – Red Water 14

Winnsboro 37 – San Augustine 6

Wolfe City 54 – Alba-Golden 26