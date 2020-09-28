Paris Police Report Monday (Sep 28)

Mark James Hlas, Jr.

At 8:49 Friday night, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 2000-block of Brown Ave. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, Mark James Hlas, Jr., had arrived at her house and pointed a gun at her. Police located Hlas leaving the scene and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon was a BB gun. There were no injuries in the incident, and Hlas is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 300-block of NW 3rd St at 1:13 Friday morning. The victim reported that a known suspect had forced their way into the house through the front door. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victim. Police are investigating the incident as a burglary, and the investigation continues.

Christopher Lee Mounce

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of N. Main Friday night at 9:48 for a defective license plate light. One of the occupants, Christopher Lee Mounce, 32, of Paris, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Mounce was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday morning at 10:54, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 800-block of DeShong Dr. The victim reported that someone had broken the front passenger window out of the car and had stolen a wallet containing personal identification and a debit card. Officers discovered that they used the card later at an ATM. The incident is under investigation.

Jerry Wayne Day, III

Jerry Wayne Day, III, 38, of Paris, was stopped in the 1900-block of N. Main due to an ongoing investigation of an unrelated matter and found that he had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Renden Cade Langston

Paris Police responded to the 3100-block of Stacy Lane at 5:18 Saturday night about a property damage call. While en route, the victim reported that a white Chevrolet pickup had struck their mailbox, stolen a step ladder and trash can, and left the scene. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 600-block of 32nd St. The driver, Renden Cade Langston, 25, was intoxicated and placed under arrest. They charged Langston with driving while intoxicated, theft, and leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation showed that Langston had at least two prior theft convictions and one prior DWI conviction, so they enhanced the theft charge to a felony. Langston is in the Lamar County Jail.

Police spoke with a victim of an aggravated assault at 7:21 Saturday night. The victim reported that on Friday, at about 11:00 pm, he was stopped at a traffic light in the 700-block of N. Main St. He said that he observed a white passenger car behind him. He said that someone then shot two bullets through his back window. The victim reported an incident with a similar vehicle the night before, where an unknown person had displayed a pistol. When they shot at him, the victim said he had his infant daughter in the vehicle. There were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 2500-block of N. Main St at 9:30 Sunday morning. Reportedly, someone had entered the rented motel room and had stolen several items while the victim was away. The incident is under investigation.

John David McCool

While investigating an incident in the 2600-block of NW 19th St, Paris Police arrested John David McCool, 53, of Paris. McCool had a felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor theft warrant. Officers booked McCool and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Dwayne Eugene Donelan

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 15th St at 3:45 Sunday afternoon for the driver not wearing a seat belt. Just before they stopped, the officer observed the driver throw something from the vehicle. Officers recovered three glass pipes that someone used to smoke narcotics. The driver, Dwayne Eugene Donelan, 50, of Paris, was placed under arrest and charged with tampering with evidence. They transferred Donelan to the Lamar County Jail. A passenger was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paris Police responded to 234 calls for service and arrested 11 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Sep 27).