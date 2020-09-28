Monday’s Sports

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys played catchup all afternoon in the Northwest but never got ahead to win. Seattle Seahawks won 38-31. Next up will be the Browns next Sunday at noon.

The Packers are unbeaten and Aaron Rogers, their quarterback, passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns of the New Orleans Saints Sunday night. The final was 37-30 Packers.

The Pittsburg Steelers did in Houston Texans 28-21, leaving Houston looking for their first win out of three games.

MLB

Texas finally pulled a win out the hat by doubling up on the Astros 8-4. Just in time for the season to end. Texas finished 22-38, while Houston is 29-31. The Rangers wave by as the Stros head to the playoff, maybe in the World Series in the Ranger’s new house.

NHL

The frozen pond will be televised tonight at 7:00 with the Dallas Stars trailing 2-3 for Game 6. Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Game 7 would be Wednesday at 7:00.

HIGH SCHOOL

West Sabine is on the phone looking for somebody who wants to play football. Overton canceled their district contest because of COVID. Coach Jerry Wallace says his team will give the forfeit to West Sabine, who is now 2-0 in 11-2A DII.

Alba-Golden ISD has announced that all students involved in varsity football, varsity volleyball, and JV volleyball are in a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. Positive COVID-19 tests within the athletics program were contact-traced to include each of these teams.

Friday

Arp 40 – Quitman 14

Bells 42 – Leonard 14

Caddo Mills 50 – Aubrey 28

Carthage 42 – Gilmer 14

Celeste at Alba-Golden 0-0

Chapel Hill 37 – Athens 25

Chisum 34 – Prairiland 19

Cleburne 42 – Hallsville 26

Commerce 43 – Bonham 0

Daingerfield 36 – DeKalb 29

Elysian Fields 54 – Queen City 12

Frankston at Cumby 0-0

Gladewater 42 – Tatum 21

Grand Saline 36 – Winona 32

Greenville 34 – Henderson 18

Honey Grove 12 – Como-Pickton 0

Hooks 24 – Redwater 14

Hughes Springs 22 – New Diana 6

Joaquin 40 – Clarksville 10

Kaufman 24 – Anna 21

Liberty-Eylau 49 – Waxahachie Life 21

Lindale 62 – Mabank 21

Marshall 34 – New Caney 26

Mineola 20 – Winnsboro 6

Mt Pleasant 49 – Wylie East 6

Mt Vernon 53 – Rains 35

Paris at Melissa CANCELED

Plano Chant 22 – Campbell 13

Pine Tree 55 – Princeton 30

Sabine 48 – New Boston 38

Spring Hill 27 – Bullard 24

Timpson 55 – James Bowie 6

Trinity Christian 18 – Pittsburg 4

Tyler Legacy 70 – Lufkin 32

Union Hill 60 – Medina 6

Van Alstyne 42 – Farmersville 41

Waskom 64 – Ore City 6

Waxahachie at Liberty-Eylau

West Rusk 43 – Troup 20

White Oak 28 – Atlanta 21

Whitehouse 31 – Forney 15

Wills Point 21 – North Lamar 0