Monday’s Sports

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys played catchup all afternoon in the Northwest but never got ahead to win. Seattle Seahawks won 38-31. Next up will be the Browns next Sunday at noon.
The Packers are unbeaten and Aaron Rogers, their quarterback, passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns of the New Orleans Saints Sunday night. The final was 37-30 Packers.
The Pittsburg Steelers did in Houston Texans 28-21, leaving Houston looking for their first win out of three games.
MLB
Texas finally pulled a win out the hat by doubling up on the Astros 8-4. Just in time for the season to end. Texas finished 22-38, while Houston is 29-31. The Rangers wave by as the Stros head to the playoff, maybe in the World Series in the Ranger’s new house.
NHL
The frozen pond will be televised tonight at 7:00 with the Dallas Stars trailing 2-3 for Game 6. Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Game 7 would be Wednesday at 7:00.
HIGH SCHOOL
West Sabine is on the phone looking for somebody who wants to play football. Overton canceled their district contest because of COVID. Coach Jerry Wallace says his team will give the forfeit to West Sabine, who is now 2-0 in 11-2A DII.
Alba-Golden ISD has announced that all students involved in varsity football, varsity volleyball, and JV volleyball are in a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. Positive COVID-19 tests within the athletics program were contact-traced to include each of these teams.
Friday
Arp 40 – Quitman 14
Bells 42 – Leonard 14
Caddo Mills 50 – Aubrey 28
Carthage 42 – Gilmer 14
Celeste at Alba-Golden 0-0
Chapel Hill 37 – Athens 25
Chisum 34 – Prairiland 19
Cleburne 42 – Hallsville 26
Commerce 43 – Bonham 0
Daingerfield 36 – DeKalb 29
Elysian Fields 54 – Queen City 12
Frankston at Cumby 0-0
Gladewater 42 – Tatum 21
Grand Saline 36 – Winona 32
Greenville 34 – Henderson 18
Honey Grove 12 – Como-Pickton 0
Hooks 24 – Redwater 14
Hughes Springs 22 – New Diana 6
Joaquin 40 – Clarksville 10
Kaufman 24 – Anna 21
Liberty-Eylau 49 – Waxahachie Life 21
Lindale 62 – Mabank 21
Marshall 34 – New Caney 26
Mineola 20 – Winnsboro 6
Mt Pleasant 49 – Wylie East 6
Mt Vernon 53 – Rains 35
Paris at Melissa CANCELED
Plano Chant 22 – Campbell 13
Pine Tree 55 – Princeton 30
Sabine 48 – New Boston 38
Spring Hill 27 – Bullard 24
Timpson 55 – James Bowie 6
Trinity Christian 18 – Pittsburg 4
Tyler Legacy 70 – Lufkin 32
Union Hill 60 – Medina 6
Van Alstyne 42 – Farmersville 41
Waskom 64 – Ore City 6
Waxahachie at Liberty-Eylau
West Rusk 43 – Troup 20
White Oak 28 – Atlanta 21
Whitehouse 31 – Forney 15
Wills Point 21 – North Lamar 0