Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 15)

Curtis Lee Webster

At 10:09 Tuesday morning, Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300-block of NE 2nd. Officers arrested Curtis Lee Webster, 43, after finding more than ten ounces of a synthetic cannabinoid, a small amount of marijuana, and several firearms. The owner had reported one of the guns as stolen. Police booked Webster and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2500-block of N. Main Tuesday morning at 8:36. An employee reported that someone broke the lock on a gas pump and attached an electronic skimmer inside. The clerk said that the pump was untouched the day before. The officer seized the skimmer, and the incident is under investigation.

At 1:22 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police responded to the 400-block of NE 12th about a theft. The victim reported that someone had taken a 2002 Coleman pop-up camper trailer from the property. He valued the camper at $4,000. The incident is under investigation.

David Lee Eacret

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200-block of Lamar Ave Tuesday evening at 6:49 due to the driver not wearing a safety belt. During the stop, officers found the driver, David Lee Eacret, 26, of Paris, had two outstanding felony warrants out of Grayson County for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Eacret was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested nine people Tuesday (Jul 14).