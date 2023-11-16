Paris Regional Health Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for Fall 2023 is a national recognition for patient safety.

Paris, Texas – Paris Regional Health earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“Our Leapfrog Hospital Safety A grade reflects the tireless dedication of our medical staff and employees in ensuring a safe, quality care experience for our patients,” said Steve Hyde, CEO at Paris Regional. “We are very pleased with this distinction, which celebrates our achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and accessible. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Paris Regional Health made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

To see Paris Regional Health’s entire grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.