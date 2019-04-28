Paris’ Summer Program

The City of Paris is excited to announce a new summer program providing fun and educational activities for kids beginning June 17 through July 26. The program offers a variety of classes that will be hosted at the CitySquare Gymnasium (formerly the Oak Park United Methodist Church Gym). Visit the city website at www.paristexas.gov for more information. Registration is open and available online or at the City Public Works office.

“This program will provide a great opportunity for kids to stay active and try new things over the summer break,” according to city coordinator Carla Easton.

Thank you for your continued support.

Carla Easton, P.E.

City Engineer – City of Paris