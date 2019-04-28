Texas House Considering Fantasy Sports Legislation

Texas House of Representatives to Consider Fantasy Sports Legislation.

AUSTIN, TX – On Monday (Apr 29) the Texas House is scheduled to consider House Bill 2303, authored by Representative Joseph Moody, updating the Texas Penal Code to reflect that fantasy sports are a game of skill and those who play it in Texas do not violate Texas law.

“Representative Moody has been a leader for advancing legislation that protects Texans’ right to participate in fantasy sports contests and allowing this growing industry to thrive in Texas,” stated Scott Dunaway, spokesperson for the Texas Fantasy Sports Alliance. “We look forward to continued progress in the Texas Legislature to protect fantasy sports players and Texas-based businesses supporting this industry and this much-need modernization of the Texas Penal Code.”

“Regardless of how many of us feel about fantasy sports, no one should be subject to arrest and prosecution because they played a game,” Representative Joe Moody stated. He continued by saying, “this narrowly written bill will protect good people from being senselessly branded as criminals by clarifying that fantasy sports are always legal in Texas.”

HB 2303 was reported favorably by the Texas House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures on April 4. The pending passage in the Texas House, HB 2303 will be sent to the Texas Senate for consideration.