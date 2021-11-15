Paris Texas Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Event Saturday

City of Paris Recreation Dept. and the Main Street Project Volunteers host the annual Downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov 20, starting at 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Plaza.

Festivities begin at 4:00 pm and include visits and photos with Santa and the live reindeer. Hot chocolate and popcorn, and Cotton Candy will be available for sale, all proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements.

At 5:00 pm, Ms. Shannon Jones performs Carols of the Christmas Season. Chisum High School students will be hosting a craft table as a fundraiser.

The countdown to light the 30 ft. tall Christmas tree will begin at 6:00 pm, and the City of Paris Mayor, Paula Portugal, leads it.

“Come downtown and enjoy this time with friends and family and kick off the beginning of the holiday season,” says Cheri Bedford, Paris Main Street Coordinator.