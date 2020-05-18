Paris TxDOT Virtual Public Meeting

Virtual Public Meeting for Paris District Projects Set On May 26

Comments sought on Rural Transportation Improvement Program.

The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 4:00 pm, Tuesday (May 26), to share plans for rural transportation projects in the nine-county Paris District.

A pre-recorded presentation will cover 2021-2024 regionally significant projects funded by federal, state, or local funds in the Paris District. After listening to the presentation online, residents can provide comments and input to help TxDOT complete its Rural Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, TxDOT officials said.

To view the pre-recorded video presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/052620.html.

Comments can also be written and mailed to TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. We must receive your comments on or before Friday (Jun 12).

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties. For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.