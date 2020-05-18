Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce:

In this issue:

– July 4th Celebration

– Texas Hot Link Festival Canceled

– Resources for Small Businesses

– An Update from UT Health Pittsburg

– Memorial Day Celebration

This year more than ever, the residents of Pittsburg and Camp County are eager to celebrate their freedom. Canceled are the school, sports, and events, but our Independence Day Celebration will again take place on July 4th at Broach Park. We invite you to help us give the gift of an incredible fireworks show to our community.

Unless authorities lift restrictions this year, we will not have our children’s parade, fireman’s splash pad, or concessions but, while we’re modifying this year’s event to ensure social distancing, the fireworks show at nightfall will not disappoint! Families will be encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers and enjoy a spectacular 30-minute patriotic firework display.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is committed to carrying on this beautiful, family-friendly tradition, but we cannot do so without your help! A minimum of $15,000 is needed to fund our July 4th fireworks show. Can we count on you to support this event? See page two for an overview of gift opportunities. Please indicate your chosen gift level and send your donation to the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce (202 Jefferson, Pittsburg, TX 75686).

Thank you again for supporting the 2020 Independence Day Blast. If you should have any questions, please call the Chamber at 903-856-3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

For the health and safety of our community, event staff, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and patrons, the Texas Hot Link Festival, in coordination with the Pittsburg–Camp County Chamber of Commerce, follows the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. At the recommendations of local governing authorities and, with regret, we must cancel the festival and reschedule for Saturday, April 24, 2021. It is our sincere hope that you will join us for next year’s event showcasing our unique festival and celebrating a safe and enjoyable experience in 2021.

The Pittsburg Economic Development Corporation is now offering up to $4,500 in COVID-19 Business Grants to local businesses.

Your community leaders recognize the tremendous financial stress you are experiencing and want to do what they can to provide you some financial relief while considering your long-term options.

What does that look like for you? It might be covering your business rent/mortgage, utilities, or maybe help you with supplies or inventory. Through this application process, you will be able to identify and share with us your greatest need. We will make a best faith effort – contingent upon available funds – to provide some financial assistance.

What is PEDC COVID-19 Business Grant?

PEDC COVID-19 Business Grant is a fund, managed by the Pittsburg Economic Development Corporation. At this time, they have committed $100,000 to help the City of Pittsburg businesses during these economically challenging times.

Who can submit a funding request to PEDC COVID-19 Business Grant?

Officials established PEDC COVID-19 Business Grant to help small businesses in Pittsburg, which have been impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. It gives priority to firms who have had to: close, lay off employees, limit operations to take-out, curbside, or deliver, or show other direct, negative impacts that threaten the business’s ability to continue operations long-term. Can submit applications from now until 5:00 pm, June 30, 2020.

Click below to view the grant requirements and the application.

https://www.pittsburgtexas.com/government/covid-19-response/pedc-covid-19-business-grant

It’s the group’s effort to help small businesses, community leaders, and organizations advance COVID-19 recovery efforts and navigate a New Reality.

The Downtown Professionals Network has put together tips for business owners, restaurants, and other services. Visit http://reopenmainstreet.com for ideas on jump-starting your business!

Shop Small by American Express provides numerous outstanding educational resources for small business owners navigating COVID-19.

Visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/ and click on the Small Business Owners tab.

American Legion Post 422 will be hosting a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 25 at noon, at the Memorial Wall on the Camp Country Court House lawn. Please make plans to join us in celebrating our heroes!