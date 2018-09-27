Paris Weekend Preview

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Red River Valley Fair September 26-29 – Annual event of vendors, food, exhibits, entertainment, and carnival. Something for all ages. (more info coming soon)

—

“A Long Walk in the Sun” is a Mexican-American War Living history event in Fort Towson. It will take place at the Fort Towson Historic Site on September 28-30.

—

North Lamar Project Graduation will kick off the first district football game with a Hamburger Tailgate on Friday, September 28 beginning at 5:30 pm in the R. L. Maddox Stadium parking lot. That night the gates will open at 5:45 pm for the game. The NL Panthers will face the Anna Coyotes beginning at 7:00 pm with a halftime show performed by the North Lamar Panther Band and Colorguard. Tickets for hamburgers, chips, drink, and dessert may be purchased from any NL senior. Presale tickets are $5 and at the game, they will be $7. Fans may enjoy their burgers on their tailgates, the Athletic Facility lawn, or in the stadium stands.

—

The Chocota VFD is having a hamburger and hot dog supper on Saturday Sept. 29th from 5pm to 8pm at the Chicota Community Center 100 County Road 35860. . Tea, Coffee, water an desserts. Live auction plus door prizes for both adults and kids. Cakes and pies accepted for auction. Donations accepted at the door.

—

Let’s put crime to bed. Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers is putting Crime to Bed, Saturday, September 29 beginning at 1:00 pm, at the Red River Valley Fairground. Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, Hearts and Hands Home Care and First Federal Community Bank are sponsoring the bed race. Gates open at 11:00 am so come out early, vote in the people’s choice award, see the beds and enjoy the fair.



5 man teams will compete in a double elimination tournament. Medals will be awarded to the team with the fastest bed, the slowest bed, the most creative bed/attire and the people’s choice award. The people’s choice award will be voted on by attendees. Attendees can purchase tickets to vote for their favorite bed for $1 each, 7 for $5, or 15 for $10 and place the ticket or tickets in a jar at their favorite bed. Beds will be on display from Wednesday through 1:00 pm Saturday at the fairgrounds during the Red River Valley Fair.



A Bed parade will be held Friday night at 7:30 pm.

—

St. Joseph’s Community Foundation will be hosting our Texas Underwriters Ball on September 29, 2018 at Drake’s Party Barn. Call 903-784-5136 for more info or tickets.