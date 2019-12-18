Parker Students Advance To Regional Science Fair

Aaron Parker’s fifth-grade science fair winners are second place Colton Cregg, Kyler Waldroup, Honorable Mention, Alaycia Webster, Honorable Mention, first place Genevieve Cainan and third place Rainin Wilkins.

Judges choose best ideas and experiments

Aaron Parker Elementary held a science fair on December 13 for the fourth and fifth-grade students on their campus. The projects were judged on creativity, scientific thought, thoroughness, skill, and clarity. Judges were Susan Huizinga and Callie Burris from Region 8. The top three from each grade will compete at the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on February 13, 2020.

Students who will compete at region from fourth grade are first place Kruz Chappel with ‘How Dirty Is It?’, second place Abigail Johnson with ‘Pop Rot!, third place Khyri Williams with ‘Heart Race!’ and Honorable Mentions Harper Mitchell with ‘Cheap vs Expensive’ and Elison Ando with ‘Phototropism: Growing Towards the Light’.

Fifth-grade winners advancing are first place Genevieve Cainan with ‘What’s in a Singer’s Mouth?’, second place Colton Cregg with ‘Us vs Them Spitting Contest’, third place Rainin Wilkins with ‘Magic Magnet’ and Honorable Mentions Kyler Waldroup with ‘We Eat Nails for Breakfast!’ and Alaycia Webster with ‘Let It Blow, Let It Blow, Let It Blow!’.