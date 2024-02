Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department has its Chili Supper on Saturday, February 10, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. It is at the Pattonville Community Center on FM 197. It is a quarter mile south of US 271. For an $8.00 donation, with those under the age of five free, you get chili, cornbread, a drink, dessert, and a pie and cake auction. All Proceeds Benefit the Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department to Upgrade Equipment.