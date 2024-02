The Northeast Texas Livestock Association will be hosting this year’s Hopkins County Junior Market Livestock Show & Sale February 22-24 at Hopkins County Civic Center Rodeo Arena in Sulphur Springs. Students from almost every school in the county will be exhibiting their projects, which include broilers, Lambs, Swine and Cattle. For more information contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443, NETLA or your school FFA or 4-H chapter.