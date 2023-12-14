Paxton Files Suit Against Private VA Claims Company

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking damages and, ultimately, a permanent injunction against the Austin-based company VA Claims Insider. Paxton’s complaint charges that VA Claims Insider inaccurately promotes certain services as “free” before locking veterans into contracts that demand exorbitant sums – including for potentially illegal services, or assistance it doesn’t provide. The company is accused of requiring that veterans pay six times the amount of any disability increase they receive