“People Against Violent Crime” Annual Tree Of Angels

The organization, “People Against Violent Crime,” invites everyone to the “21st Annual Tree of Angels” on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 pm at Central Presbyterian Church in Paris. This ceremony is for all crime victims, families, friends, and all living in our communities. Everyone may bring an ornament or select a free “Angel” to place on this unique tree. The scheduled speaker at the reception is Kimmie Snowdon, Coordinator of Paris Police Department Community Outreach.
