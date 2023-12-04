Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
“People Against Violent Crime” Annual Tree Of Angels

The organization, “People Against Violent Crime,” invites everyone to the “21st Annual Tree of Angels” on Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 pm at Central Presbyterian Church in Paris. This ceremony is for all crime victims, families, friends, and all living in our communities. Everyone may bring an ornament or select a free “Angel” to place on this unique tree. The scheduled speaker at the reception is Kimmie Snowdon, Coordinator of Paris Police Department Community Outreach.

