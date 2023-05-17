Pet Vaccination Clinic At Deport Fire Department

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 20, from 10:00 until noon at the fire station.

Dr. Wally Kraft and staff will give rabies, vaccines, and even worm dogs and cats.

Customers can even drive through without having to unload their pets.

The Fire Department is pleased to receive a donation for hosting the clinic but, more importantly, would like to help protect citizens by promoting rabies vaccination.

For more information, call Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884.