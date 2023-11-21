PHS Choir Students Earn Pre-Area Chairs

Six talented students from Paris High School have achieved an impressive feat by earning chairs at the Pre-Area auditions. Their outstanding performances at the auditions have earned them a place at the Area Choir auditions, which will be held in January. These students have shown exceptional dedication and hard work towards their craft, and their success is a testament to their commitment. It is an incredible achievement that reflects the high standards of music education and training at Paris High School.

The following chairs were earned:

Zephyr Spann – 1st chair Alto

Isaiah Hampton – 2nd chair Bass

Carson Cox – 3rd chair Tenor

Bernice Ramirez – 5th chair Soprano

Savannah Pickering – 6th chair Soprano

Samiya Humphrey – 7th chair Alto

PHS Choir is under the direction of Lindsey McCarter. McCarter expressed, “The students’ dedication and passion for music are evident in the performances they deliver day in and day out. They put in the effort each and every day, pushing themselves to become better and better. And it’s this dedication that has allowed them to achieve the level of excellence that they have.”