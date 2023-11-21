T.G. Givens Celebrates Thanksgiving with Friends and Family

T. G. Givens recently hosted their annual Thanksgiving feast with friends and family. This year, parents and family members were invited to join the students in the traditional feast, which was lovingly prepared by Paris ISD Student Nutrition.

The event was a wonderful opportunity for students to show gratitude and appreciation for their loved ones. It provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who attended, with delicious food and great company.

“The Thanksgiving feast is an important tradition at T.G. Givens,” stated Givens principal Kendra Beshirs. “We are grateful to the dedicated staff who made it possible. We hope that everyone who attended had a fantastic time, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”