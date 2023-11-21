Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
T.G. Givens Celebrates Thanksgiving with Friends and Family

Pictured above: Mateo Gonzalez with mom- Alejandra and dad Alfredo Gonzalez

T. G. Givens recently hosted their annual Thanksgiving feast with friends and family. This year, parents and family members were invited to join the students in the traditional feast, which was lovingly prepared by Paris ISD Student Nutrition.

Pictured above: Harper Bankston with mom Monica Bankston

The event was a wonderful opportunity for students to show gratitude and appreciation for their loved ones. It provided a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who attended, with delicious food and great company.

Pictured above: Agerra Rosas with grandpa Hugo Rosas

“The Thanksgiving feast is an important tradition at T.G. Givens,” stated Givens principal Kendra Beshirs. “We are grateful to the dedicated staff who made it possible. We hope that everyone who attended had a fantastic time, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

