The Paris High School Drama Department presents “Addams Family, the Musical” beginning tonight at Paris ISD’s Weger Auditorium. Performances are at 7:00 pm tonight (Dec 5), tomorrow night (Dec 6), and at 2:00 pm Saturday and Sunday afternoon (Dec 7-8). Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, call 903-737-2400, ext. 2531, go online at https://gofan.co/app/school/TX16138.