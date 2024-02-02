PHS Robotics Team to Compete at State

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the Paris High School VEX varsity robotics team, known as “Violent Squirrel,” showcased their exceptional skills at the Miller Grove Ice Bot tournament, emerging victorious in a stunning display of talent and innovation.

Facing stiff competition, the team, led by their formidable robot “Nut Chunker,” swept the competition, securing all three top awards. Among these were the Excellent award and the Skills Champion title. Teaming up with Terrell HS, they overcame the formidable alliance of Greenville HS / Commerce HS to clinch the tournament championship.

This season has been a testament to the team’s dedication and prowess, boasting an impressive record of 49 wins and 7 losses across six tournaments. Their achievements extend beyond victories, having garnered a total of nine awards.

The success of the Violent Squirrel team wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of their sponsors, including Paris ISD, Sonic, Harrison Walker and Harper, the Thompson family, Taylor Glass, TaMolly’s, former robotics alumni Charles and Grant Taylor, Central Presbyterian Day School, and the unwavering dedication of their team parents.

Next, the team sets its sights on the 4A UIL State tournament in Houston on Monday, February 5, 2024, where they will face off against the top 20 4A teams in the state. The event will be broadcast live, and supporters can tune in via the live stream at https://vimeo.com/ccisdrobotics.