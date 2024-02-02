Privatized Trash Servicen In Paris Begins This Week

PARIS, TEXAS – Privatized trash service with CARDS Holdings begins Monday, Feb. 5, in the City of Paris. Delivery of new trash carts to all residential customers was completed last week.

“The carts are on the ground, and we are ready to begin serving the citizens of the City of Paris,” Jason Fitzgerald, Director of Government Affairs for CARDS Holdings, LLC, said. “Any residential trash customer in the city that hasn’t received a cart should call 877-592-2737 to let us know.”

CARDS will pick up trash on one of five routes daily, Monday through Friday. An interactive map is available at //www.ParisTexas.gov/TrashPickup. An extensive list of questions and answers is also available on the web page.

Carts should be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on the collection day and away from obstructions like mailboxes and vehicles with the cart handle facing away from the street.

Residents with no one in the household capable of moving the new cart to the curbside can call CARDS to request hardship collection services. CARDS will evaluate each request to determine if it qualifies for the additional service.

Commercial trash service is not affected at this time. CARDS will become the exclusive commercial trash service provider in the city on Sept. 1. Until then, commercial customers can continue to use any vendor with a city permit for trash service at their business.