PHS Seniors Receive Grow Your Own Priority Hiring Certificates

Paris High School seniors Jackson Rogers, Carol Sanchez, and Vershaud Richardson, members of the Texas Association of Future Educators, are the first recipients of Paris ISD’s Grow Your Own Teacher Program.

A special presentation was made at Paris High School and Superintendent Paul Jones said, “We are proud that these students have chosen to pursue a career in education. It is our hope, that when they have completed all the requirements necessary to become a teacher in the state of Texas, that they will return to this great community and school district. These students are the first students to ever receive a priority hiring certificate from PISD.”

Althea Dixon, Assistant Superintendent, added, “Through their internship training, it is evident that these students are destined to make a difference in the lives of others. There is a teacher shortage in Texas and our desire is to encourage our students to be a part of this honorable profession. We appreciate Emile Steele’s work to inspire and lead her students to the profession that we all love.”

“We are very proud of these students. This is a great opportunity for them and we truly hope that they come back and become educators in this district,” said principal Chris Vaughn.

Their teacher, Emily Steele, said, “It has been an honor to teach them. Their dedication, hard work, and passion for education have been exciting to witness. I love that our district is working to grow our own teachers. This is only the beginning of the great things that are to come!”