Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce-

Please note that the Chamber office will be closed from July 22 – 26. If you need to speak with someone immediately, please contact James Wallace, Board President at 903.856.1111.

We are excited to announce that the Chamber is hiring a parttime temporary employee to assist with planning and implementing all aspects of Pioneer Days. If you enjoy planning events, this is the job for you. Below is a brief job description. If you would be interested in the position, please email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com or call 903.856.3442.

Job Description: Administrative Assistant

Type: Part time-temporary (position available August 5 – September 30) | 20-30 hours per week

Pay: $8.00 per hour

General Overview: The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is now seeking an enthusiastic, energetic, professional individual with love for people and our community. This individual will assist the Executive Director with daily aspects associated with running the Chamber office and will be an integral part of the Pioneer Days planning and implementation.

Job Duties:

Answer phone and email inquiries

Greet visitors and help to answer their questions

Generate memos, emails, and reports as needed

Assist with mailings and other special projects

Assist with preparing weekly financial reports

Assist with logistical issues regarding Pioneer Days

Assist with ordering supplies as needed

Assist with promoting Pioneer Days through Social Media

Assist with development of weekly chamber email

Other duties as assigned

Requirements: Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced office environment

Exceptional oral and written communication skills

Superior organization and time management skills

Must be proficient in MS Word – Word and Excel (Publisher experience also preferred but not required)

Must have experience in the development of social media marketing materials

Website development experience preferred but not required

Must have a professional demeanor

Will be required to wear appropriate business casual attire

Congratulations to Jim Seale, the winner of this year’s Parachute Bingo!

Jim is a lucky man as he’s won parachute bingo twice over the past few years!

James Wallace presents Jim Seale with a $1,000 check! Beside Jim is his “good luck charm” Linda.

The Chamber would like to thank once again everyone who helped to make this year’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast a success! It was a wonderful fun-filled evening, and with a fantastic firework show. We would like to thank the many volunteers who gave up their day off to help out at the event and the first responders who helped to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying the celebration.

We also want to thank the many sponsors who paid for the incredible show.

Pilgrim’s | Pittsburg Gazette | Star 96.9 | City of Pittsburg | Eve Pilgrim | David & Paulette Rolston |Shawn Kennington | Harold Kennington | Camp County EMS | McNutt Roofing | Smith Furniture | Cypress Bank | First National Bank | Southern Wind Assisted Living | Pittsburg Hot Link Restaurant | Acker Poultry Supply | R&R Marine | Bill & Julie Gilbert | Pilgrim Bank | Pittsburg Insurance | Pittsburg Lions Club | Pittsburg Kiwanis Club | Pittsburg Rotary Club | Elliott Auto Group | Burns McElhaney Agency | John Livingston – State Farm | B & S Hardware | AJ Mason | Conroy Tractor | Strube Propane | LJ Richardson, DDS | Knox Shooting Academy

~ Check out the NEW Pittsburg T-shirt design ~

Celebrate the History and Heritage of Pittsburg and Camp County!

This design includes everything you love about Pittsburg! Shirts are a light grey and read Pittsburg, Texas on the front with our longitude and latitude coordinates.

Pricing:

Child S – Adult XL – $15.00

2XL – $16.00

3XL – $17.00

Stop by the Chamber office (202 Jefferson Street) to purchase your shirt. #PIttburgPride

Ducks Run Amok in Pittsburg!

30 ducks have been hidden in Pittsburg. Find one and receive a prize – A kiddie snow cone from Happy Camper. A big thank you to Michelle at Happy Camper for her donation, which supports the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club.

The Chamber would like to welcome several new members –

Bass Reconstruction Construction

Flying Cow Burger & Wing Company

Heritage Home Health & Hospice

Purple Hearts Home Health

R&R Marine

Upcoming Events:

Anvil Brewing will host a drive-in movie every Friday night this summer starting at dark so around 9:00 or 9:30. Please join them each Friday for a classic, family-friendly movie

July 19 – Ghost Busters

July 24 – Footloose

August 2 – Jaws (for shark week)

August 9 – Weekend at Bernie’s

August 16 – Top Gun

August 23 – Space Balls

August 30 – Better off Dead

115 N. Compress Street, Pittsburg

For more information, call Anvil Brewing at 903.916-9916.