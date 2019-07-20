Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce-
Please note that the Chamber office will be closed from July 22 – 26. If you need to speak with someone immediately, please contact James Wallace, Board President at 903.856.1111.
We are excited to announce that the Chamber is hiring a parttime temporary employee to assist with planning and implementing all aspects of Pioneer Days. If you enjoy planning events, this is the job for you. Below is a brief job description. If you would be interested in the position, please email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com or call 903.856.3442.
Job Description: Administrative Assistant
Type: Part time-temporary (position available August 5 – September 30) | 20-30 hours per week
Pay: $8.00 per hour
General Overview: The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is now seeking an enthusiastic, energetic, professional individual with love for people and our community. This individual will assist the Executive Director with daily aspects associated with running the Chamber office and will be an integral part of the Pioneer Days planning and implementation.
Job Duties:
Answer phone and email inquiries
Greet visitors and help to answer their questions
Generate memos, emails, and reports as needed
Assist with mailings and other special projects
Assist with preparing weekly financial reports
Assist with logistical issues regarding Pioneer Days
Assist with ordering supplies as needed
Assist with promoting Pioneer Days through Social Media
Assist with development of weekly chamber email
Other duties as assigned
Requirements: Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced office environment
Exceptional oral and written communication skills
Superior organization and time management skills
Must be proficient in MS Word – Word and Excel (Publisher experience also preferred but not required)
Must have experience in the development of social media marketing materials
Website development experience preferred but not required
Must have a professional demeanor
Will be required to wear appropriate business casual attire
Congratulations to Jim Seale, the winner of this year’s Parachute Bingo!
Jim is a lucky man as he’s won parachute bingo twice over the past few years!
James Wallace presents Jim Seale with a $1,000 check! Beside Jim is his “good luck charm” Linda.
The Chamber would like to thank once again everyone who helped to make this year’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast a success! It was a wonderful fun-filled evening, and with a fantastic firework show. We would like to thank the many volunteers who gave up their day off to help out at the event and the first responders who helped to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying the celebration.
We also want to thank the many sponsors who paid for the incredible show.
Pilgrim’s | Pittsburg Gazette | Star 96.9 | City of Pittsburg | Eve Pilgrim | David & Paulette Rolston |Shawn Kennington | Harold Kennington | Camp County EMS | McNutt Roofing | Smith Furniture | Cypress Bank | First National Bank | Southern Wind Assisted Living | Pittsburg Hot Link Restaurant | Acker Poultry Supply | R&R Marine | Bill & Julie Gilbert | Pilgrim Bank | Pittsburg Insurance | Pittsburg Lions Club | Pittsburg Kiwanis Club | Pittsburg Rotary Club | Elliott Auto Group | Burns McElhaney Agency | John Livingston – State Farm | B & S Hardware | AJ Mason | Conroy Tractor | Strube Propane | LJ Richardson, DDS | Knox Shooting Academy
~ Check out the NEW Pittsburg T-shirt design ~
Celebrate the History and Heritage of Pittsburg and Camp County!
This design includes everything you love about Pittsburg! Shirts are a light grey and read Pittsburg, Texas on the front with our longitude and latitude coordinates.
Pricing:
Child S – Adult XL – $15.00
2XL – $16.00
3XL – $17.00
Stop by the Chamber office (202 Jefferson Street) to purchase your shirt. #PIttburgPride
Ducks Run Amok in Pittsburg!
30 ducks have been hidden in Pittsburg. Find one and receive a prize – A kiddie snow cone from Happy Camper. A big thank you to Michelle at Happy Camper for her donation, which supports the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club.
The Chamber would like to welcome several new members –
Bass Reconstruction Construction
Flying Cow Burger & Wing Company
Heritage Home Health & Hospice
Purple Hearts Home Health
R&R Marine
Upcoming Events:
Anvil Brewing will host a drive-in movie every Friday night this summer starting at dark so around 9:00 or 9:30. Please join them each Friday for a classic, family-friendly movie
July 19 – Ghost Busters
July 24 – Footloose
August 2 – Jaws (for shark week)
August 9 – Weekend at Bernie’s
August 16 – Top Gun
August 23 – Space Balls
August 30 – Better off Dead
115 N. Compress Street, Pittsburg
For more information, call Anvil Brewing at 903.916-9916.