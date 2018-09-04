Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Chamber Weekly Email – Special Addition
2018 Pioneer Days at a Glance
The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 46th Annual Pioneer Days, September 12 – 15, 2018. This four-day festival is action packed beginning with the Peach Queen Coronation on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, September 13, we invite civic and business leaders to join us for our leadership luncheon. On Friday, September 14, visitors can attend our Senior Expo and then enjoy free hot dogs and homemade ice cream on the Camp County Courthouse Lawn. Friday evening, put on your dancing shoes and make plans to attend our family-friendly street dance, featuring the Wade Skinner Band. Saturday, September 15 promises to be fun for the entire family! Join us for a parade, carnival rides, a classic car show, a BBQ cook-off, tours of our local museums, three entertainment stages and of course be sure to shop our downtown merchants and visit our food and craft vendors. Saturday evening the Pittsburg Rodeo Association invites you to attend a Bulls
& Broncs Rodeo, followed by a Darrin Morris Band concert.
For more information, please contact the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442.
|
Pioneer Days
Wednesday, September 12
Thursday, September 13
6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)
Friday, September 14
9 am – 1 pm Senior Expo, First Baptist
10:30 am Peach Dessert Contest
11 am – 1 pm Hot Dogs & Homemade Ice Cream
6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)
6 pm – 10 pm Gamester’s Paradise
7 pm – 10 pm Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza
7:30 pm Street Dance, Anvil Brewing (Wade Skinner Band)
Saturday, September 15
8:30 – 10 am Registration for Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run, NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center
11 am – 1 pm Classic Car Show, Capital One parking lot
9 am Parade lineup begins, old football field
10 am Parade begins
11 am – 10 pm Carnival
10 am – 4 pm Tours at Depot and Farmstead Museum
11 am – 4 pm Live Entertainment, Pendergrass Park
11 am – 8 pm Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza
11 am – 3 pm Live Entertainment, At the red light
11 am – 10 pm Gamester’s Paradise
11 am – 1 pm BBQ Cook-off, Patterson Furniture Store lot
11 am – 1 pm Family Fun Games – Courthouse Lawn
12 pm Chicken Scratch Bingo, under the red light
7:30 pm Bulls & Broncs – Rodeo Arena
8:00 pm Aaron Copeland and Luke Laparde – Anvil Brewing
9:30 pm Darrin Morris Band – Rodeo Arena
You are receiving this email because you opted in via our website.
Our mailing address is:
Pittsburg, TX 75686-1414
Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.