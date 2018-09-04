Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Chamber Weekly Email – Special Addition

2018 Pioneer Days at a Glance

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 46th Annual Pioneer Days, September 12 – 15, 2018. This four-day festival is action packed beginning with the Peach Queen Coronation on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, September 13, we invite civic and business leaders to join us for our leadership luncheon. On Friday, September 14, visitors can attend our Senior Expo and then enjoy free hot dogs and homemade ice cream on the Camp County Courthouse Lawn. Friday evening, put on your dancing shoes and make plans to attend our family-friendly street dance, featuring the Wade Skinner Band. Saturday, September 15 promises to be fun for the entire family! Join us for a parade, carnival rides, a classic car show, a BBQ cook-off, tours of our local museums, three entertainment stages and of course be sure to shop our downtown merchants and visit our food and craft vendors. Saturday evening the Pittsburg Rodeo Association invites you to attend a Bulls

& Broncs Rodeo, followed by a Darrin Morris Band concert.

For more information, please contact the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442.



2018 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Pioneer Days

Wednesday, September 12

7 pm Peach Queen Coronation, HS Auditorium

Thursday, September 13

12 pm Leadership Luncheon, First Baptist

6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)

Friday, September 14

10 am – 5 pm Sidewalk Sale, downtown merchants

9 am – 1 pm Senior Expo, First Baptist

10:30 am Peach Dessert Contest

11 am – 1 pm Hot Dogs & Homemade Ice Cream

6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)

6 pm – 10 pm Gamester’s Paradise

7 pm – 10 pm Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza

7:30 pm Street Dance, Anvil Brewing (Wade Skinner Band)



Saturday, September 15

8 am – 5 pm Vendors open

8:30 – 10 am Registration for Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run, NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center

11 am – 1 pm Classic Car Show, Capital One parking lot

9 am Parade lineup begins, old football field

10 am Parade begins

11 am – 10 pm Carnival

10 am – 4 pm Tours at Depot and Farmstead Museum

11 am – 4 pm Live Entertainment, Pendergrass Park

11 am – 8 pm Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza

11 am – 3 pm Live Entertainment, At the red light

11 am – 10 pm Gamester’s Paradise

11 am – 1 pm BBQ Cook-off, Patterson Furniture Store lot

11 am – 1 pm Family Fun Games – Courthouse Lawn

12 pm Chicken Scratch Bingo, under the red light

7:30 pm Bulls & Broncs – Rodeo Arena

8:00 pm Aaron Copeland and Luke Laparde – Anvil Brewing

9:30 pm Darrin Morris Band – Rodeo Arena