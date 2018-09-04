Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

6 hours ago

 

Chamber Weekly Email – Special Addition
2018 Pioneer Days at a Glance

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 46th Annual Pioneer Days, September 12 – 15, 2018. This four-day festival is action packed beginning with the Peach Queen Coronation on Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, September 13, we invite civic and business leaders to join us for our leadership luncheon. On Friday, September 14, visitors can attend our Senior Expo and then enjoy free hot dogs and homemade ice cream on the Camp County Courthouse Lawn. Friday evening, put on your dancing shoes and make plans to attend our family-friendly street dance, featuring the Wade Skinner Band. Saturday, September 15 promises to be fun for the entire family! Join us for a parade, carnival rides, a classic car show, a BBQ cook-off, tours of our local museums, three entertainment stages and of course be sure to shop our downtown merchants and visit our food and craft vendors. Saturday evening the Pittsburg Rodeo Association invites you to attend a Bulls
& Broncs Rodeo, followed by a Darrin Morris Band concert.

For more information, please contact the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442.

2018 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Pioneer Days

Wednesday, September 12

7 pm                       Peach Queen Coronation, HS Auditorium

Thursday, September 13

12 pm                    Leadership Luncheon, First Baptist
6 pm – 10 pm       Carnival (armband specials)

Friday, September 14

10 am – 5 pm       Sidewalk Sale, downtown merchants
9 am – 1 pm         Senior Expo, First Baptist
10:30 am              Peach Dessert Contest
11 am – 1 pm       Hot Dogs & Homemade Ice Cream
6 pm – 10 pm       Carnival (armband specials)
6 pm – 10 pm       Gamester’s Paradise
7 pm – 10 pm       Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza
7:30 pm                 Street Dance, Anvil Brewing (Wade Skinner Band)


Saturday, September 15

8 am – 5 pm         Vendors open
8:30 – 10 am        Registration for Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run, NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center
11 am – 1 pm       Classic Car Show, Capital One parking lot
9 am                       Parade lineup begins, old football field
10 am                    Parade begins
11 am – 10 pm    Carnival
10 am – 4 pm       Tours at Depot and Farmstead Museum
11 am – 4 pm       Live Entertainment, Pendergrass Park
11 am – 8 pm       Live Entertainment, Pilgrim Plaza
11 am – 3 pm        Live Entertainment, At the red light
11 am – 10 pm    Gamester’s Paradise
11 am – 1 pm       BBQ Cook-off, Patterson Furniture Store lot
11 am – 1 pm       Family Fun Games – Courthouse Lawn
12 pm                    Chicken Scratch Bingo, under the red light
7:30 pm                 Bulls & Broncs – Rodeo Arena
8:00 pm                 Aaron Copeland and Luke Laparde – Anvil Brewing
9:30 pm                 Darrin Morris Band – Rodeo Arena
Copyright © 2018 Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because you opted in via our website.

Our mailing address is:

Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

202 Jefferson St

PittsburgTX 75686-1414

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     