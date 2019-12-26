Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Merry Christmas from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

A big congratulations go to Pittsburg’s Countdown to Christmas Contest winners. Each of the following individuals won $100, compliments of the Chamber of Commerce.

Shop Small | Shop Pittsburg Selfie Contest – Andrea Smith

Santa Cash – Ann Waldrep

Christmas Movie Madness Scavenger Hunt – Madi Cooper

Our Town is a Gem

Annual Membership Meeting & Awards Banquet

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 831 Loop 179, Pittsburg

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Hors d’oeuvres & Silent Auction – 6:00 pm

Dinner Service – 6:30 pm

Tickets – $30 each ($225 for a table of 8)

You may purchase tickets at the Chamber Office, 202 Jefferson Street, or by calling 903.856.3442.

2020 Call for Award Nominations

Each year the Chamber recognizes several individuals and businesses for their contributions to Pittsburg and Camp County. At this time, we are asking for your nominations. Please see the categories and guidelines below.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome A Gypsy’s Clothesline, one of our newest members. City officials, Chamber Board members, and others joined owners Misty Proffitt and Linda Howell (center) for a ribbon-cutting and open house. A Gypsy’s Clothesline is located at 1595 FM 557 and features women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and more.

Upcoming Events:

Community Yard Sale – Paradise Plants & Boutique

January 18 and 19 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm

Currently selling spaces at an early bird rate until January 5. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can send an email to events@paradise271.com or text 443-859-7234.