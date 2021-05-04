Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Pictured is Chamber Board President James Wallace (on the left) welcoming Debbie Shock of Bravo Entertainment (on the right) to the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Debbie Shock of Bravo Entertainment as a new Chamber Member. Debbie is an event and entertainment planner. She is also a new resident of the Pittsburg area. As a way to meet new people and give back to her new community, Debbie is volunteering her event planning skills and talents to the Chamber and helping with the planning of this year’s Pioneer Days Festivities. The Chamber and Chamber Board are so happy to have her. She will help make this year’s Pioneer Days extra special for the Chambers 75th Anniversary year.

Check out Bravo Entertainment’s webpage to learn more.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce welcomed City National Bank to our membership and Camp County with an official Ribbon-Cutting. Chamber Board President James Wallace received them with a Membership Plaque, and Mayor David Abernathy said a few words of greeting. City National Bank provided an afternoon lunch for several hundred people throughout the afternoon.

City National Bank is at 220 Jefferson Street. 903-856-3625