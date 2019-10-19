PJC Honor Society Holds Fall Induction Ceremonies

The Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Ki at Paris Junior College recently held induction ceremonies at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Oct. 8, the PJC-Greenville Center on Oct. 10, and in Paris on Oct. 14.

PTK is the international two-year college honor society, offering students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. They also may become eligible for transfer scholarships to universities.

Inductees light a candle of light and learning and sign the official membership book as part of the ceremony. Many family and friends attended the ceremonies to help celebrate students’ academic achievement.

Members inducted from Texas include:

Alba: Raven Wedeking

Bastrop: Kinsey Adare

Blossom: Michael Dougherty, Audrey Gray, Clayton Nix, Elizabeth Riney, Baylor Sessums

Brookston: Danielle Cox

Celeste: Marisela Juarez

Clarksville: Hailee Moist, Bailey Smith

Commerce: Annice Bowen, Jaret Richardson

Cumby: Sydney Spillers

Deport: Jermaine Alexander, Alyson Roberts

Detroit: Kaisen Eldridge, Gracelyn Harp, Allison Whitley

Greenville: A’Letrice Alex-Stanton, Alyssa Allison, Isabel Alvarez, Dariana Becerra, Jesse Collins, Jordan Douglas, Sarah Lavigne-Reese, Jesus Leon, Kelsi Long, Holley Martinez, Adalyn Money, Emily Saenz, Jamie Serbin, Wyatt Spivey, Brenna Swanson, Hadden Swanzy, Makayla Woods

Honey Grove: Yensina Marinaro

Lone Oak: Kylee Phillips, Sonya Pinnell

Paris: Stephen Edzards, Andrew Fasken, Samantha Kerley, Arwen King, Zachary Martin, John Martinez, James Miller, Macie Pointer, Christopher Sheppard, Julian Tellez, Austin Whitaker

Pattonville: Cody Brdecko

Pickton: Misty Partin

Powderly: Kenley Coston

Princeton: Martin Holsinger

Quinlan: Jordan Cummings, Addison Shuyler, Sydney Shuyler, Sarah Watters

Reno: Chyna Bell, Kellen Floyd, Alondra Garcia-King, Megan Jameson, Kenzie Proctor

Royse City: Rylee Blair, Adia Walker

Sulphur Springs: Clayton Brandenburgh, Jeffrey Carson, Jacob Friddle, Sadie Hargrove, Arian Jaboneta, Cason Jones, Donald McCallum, Alex Post, Wendy Springfield

Sumner: Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards

West Tawakoni: Constance Monroy, Adelena Purvis

Wills Point: Michael Hood

Windom: Carolyn Walker

Wolfe City: Oscar Figueroa

Out of state members are:

Antlers, Okla.: Rikki Bell

Hugo, Okla.: Christina Goolsby, Katherine Trapp

Photo cutline new members: The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Ki at Paris Junior College held induction ceremonies for new members. Shown are those inducted in Paris.

Photo cutline new officers: During the induction ceremony, new officers were sworn in. Shown from left are Vice President – Historian Sydnee Hawkins, Vice President – Fellowship John Martinez, Vice President – Scholarship Stephen Edzards, Vice President – Leadership Kathleen Hays, President Jayla Oldfield, Vice President – Communication Kareyn Hellmann, and Vice President – Service Trinity Davis.