PJC Honor Society Holds Fall Induction Ceremonies

The Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Ki at Paris Junior College recently held induction ceremonies at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Oct. 8, the PJC-Greenville Center on Oct. 10, and in Paris on Oct. 14.
PTK is the international two-year college honor society, offering students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. They also may become eligible for transfer scholarships to universities.
Inductees light a candle of light and learning and sign the official membership book as part of the ceremony. Many family and friends attended the ceremonies to help celebrate students’ academic achievement.
Members inducted from Texas include:
Alba: Raven Wedeking
Bastrop: Kinsey Adare
Blossom: Michael Dougherty, Audrey Gray, Clayton Nix, Elizabeth Riney, Baylor Sessums
Brookston: Danielle Cox
Celeste: Marisela Juarez
Clarksville: Hailee Moist, Bailey Smith
Commerce: Annice Bowen, Jaret Richardson
Cumby: Sydney Spillers
Deport: Jermaine Alexander, Alyson Roberts
Detroit: Kaisen Eldridge, Gracelyn Harp, Allison Whitley
Greenville: A’Letrice Alex-Stanton, Alyssa Allison, Isabel Alvarez, Dariana Becerra, Jesse Collins, Jordan Douglas, Sarah Lavigne-Reese, Jesus Leon, Kelsi Long, Holley Martinez, Adalyn Money, Emily Saenz, Jamie Serbin, Wyatt Spivey, Brenna Swanson, Hadden Swanzy, Makayla Woods
Honey Grove: Yensina Marinaro
Lone Oak: Kylee Phillips, Sonya Pinnell
Paris: Stephen Edzards, Andrew Fasken, Samantha Kerley, Arwen King, Zachary Martin, John Martinez, James Miller, Macie Pointer, Christopher Sheppard, Julian Tellez, Austin Whitaker
Pattonville: Cody Brdecko
Pickton: Misty Partin
Powderly: Kenley Coston
Princeton: Martin Holsinger
Quinlan: Jordan Cummings, Addison Shuyler, Sydney Shuyler, Sarah Watters
Reno: Chyna Bell, Kellen Floyd, Alondra Garcia-King, Megan Jameson, Kenzie Proctor
Royse City: Rylee Blair, Adia Walker
Sulphur Springs: Clayton Brandenburgh, Jeffrey Carson, Jacob Friddle, Sadie Hargrove, Arian Jaboneta, Cason Jones, Donald McCallum, Alex Post, Wendy Springfield
Sumner: Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards
West Tawakoni: Constance Monroy, Adelena Purvis
Wills Point: Michael Hood
Windom: Carolyn Walker
Wolfe City: Oscar Figueroa
Out of state members are:
Antlers, Okla.: Rikki Bell
Hugo, Okla.: Christina Goolsby, Katherine Trapp
Photo cutline new members: The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Ki at Paris Junior College held induction ceremonies for new members. Shown are those inducted in Paris.
Photo cutline new officers: During the induction ceremony, new officers were sworn in. Shown from left are Vice President – Historian Sydnee Hawkins, Vice President – Fellowship John Martinez, Vice President – Scholarship Stephen Edzards, Vice President – Leadership Kathleen Hays, President Jayla Oldfield, Vice President – Communication Kareyn Hellmann, and Vice President – Service Trinity Davis.