Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet Monday 10.21.19

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019

6:30 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledge to American Flag & Texas Flag- Bowie Primary Students

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m., and the

special meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Monday, September 30,

2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the SSISD

Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Bowie Primary highlight – Room Transformations

B. Presentation by SSISD Counselors.

C. Report of Red Ribbon Week activities throughout the district. (Exhibit IV-C)

D. Elementary and Secondary program updates. (Exhibit IV-D)

F. Update and discussion on current board goals. [Michael Lamb] G. Head Start items given to the Board under separate cover for information only:

– Director’s Report for August/September

– Policy Council Minutes for September

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for September 2019.

(Exhibit V-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for September 2019.

(Exhibit V-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for September

2019. (Exhibit V-C)

D. Consider approval of Head Start Policy Council Bylaws. (Exhibit V-D) 47

E. Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement and Statement of

Philosophy (Exhibit V-E)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of appointing a school board representative to

Head Start Policy Council.

B. Discuss and consider approval of Lamar Primary Targeted Improvement Plan.

(Presented at the meeting) [Kristin Monk] C. Discuss and consider approval of the 2019-2020 Campus and District

Improvement Plans. (Exhibit VI-C) [Josh Williams] 50

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. WORK SESSION

A. Discuss potential community participants for strategic planning purposes.

X. ADJOURNMENT