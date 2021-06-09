PJC Hosting Soccer Tryouts

Paris Junior College women’s and men’s soccer will hold tryouts at Noyes Stadium in Paris on June 12. The women’s tryout will be at 10:30 a.m. and the men’s tryout will be at 1:30 p.m.

“Any players interested in playing soccer at the junior college level are welcome to attend,” said PJC soccer coach Natalie Stahmann. “We are looking for class of 2021 graduating athletes or older.”

The tryout will evaluate prospective players individually and in group situations. Participants need to show up at least 15 minutes prior to the tryout to sign a waiver and provide a current, updated copy of their annual physical.

Noyes Stadium is located near the center of the PJC campus at 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460. For more information contact Coach Stahmann at nstahmann@parisjc.edu.