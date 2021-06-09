PJC Hosting Basketball Tryouts

The Paris Junior College men’s basketball team will hold a tryout at the Hunt Athletic Center on Sunday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. Any players interested in playing basketball at the junior college level are welcome to attend. “All class of 2021 athletes or older are welcome to attend,” said PJC Head Basketball Coach Bill Foy. “You will be fairly evaluated in individual and group situations.” Registration will begin in the Hunt Center at 1:15 p.m. Players will sign a waiver and must have a current and updated copy of their annual physical with them.

For more information, contact Coach Bill Foy at bfoy@parisjc.edu.