Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

PJC-Sulphur Springs Campus Hosts Honors Inductions

4 hours ago

 

PJC-Sulphur Springs PTK Inductees

 

NEW HONOR SOCIETY MEMBERS
The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society at Paris Junior College, held fall induction ceremonies for new members at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus this week. To be eligible for membership, students must have a grade point average of 3.5.  Newly inducted members L to R:  Raven Wedeking, Wendy Springfield, Misty Partin, Sadie Hargrove, Clayton Brandenburgh, Jeff Carson, Arian Jaboneta and Cason Jones.

 

PJC-Sulphur Springs PTK OFficers

PHI THETA KAPPA OFFICERS
During the Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremonies this week at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, new officers were named for the campus. They are (from left), Rachael Whetstone, President of the Sulphur Springs campus; Beverly Luna-Vice President of Fellowship; Jeff Carson-Vice President of Leadership. Not pictured. Emily Nancy-VP of Communications/Historian. Pictured at right with the officers is PTK Advisor Trina Lubbe.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     