PJC-Sulphur Springs Campus Hosts Honors Inductions

NEW HONOR SOCIETY MEMBERS

The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society at Paris Junior College, held fall induction ceremonies for new members at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus this week. To be eligible for membership, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. Newly inducted members L to R: Raven Wedeking, Wendy Springfield, Misty Partin, Sadie Hargrove, Clayton Brandenburgh, Jeff Carson, Arian Jaboneta and Cason Jones.

PHI THETA KAPPA OFFICERS

During the Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremonies this week at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, new officers were named for the campus. They are (from left), Rachael Whetstone, President of the Sulphur Springs campus; Beverly Luna-Vice President of Fellowship; Jeff Carson-Vice President of Leadership. Not pictured. Emily Nancy-VP of Communications/Historian. Pictured at right with the officers is PTK Advisor Trina Lubbe.